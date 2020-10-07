SAN FRANCISCO - The Washington State Cougars have been picked by the media to finish last in the Pac-12 North under first year head coach Nick Rolovich.
The Cougars are set to kick off a shortened seven-game season on Nov. 7 at Oregon State. The 2020 schedule includes three home games and three road games, with the seventh game, Dec. 18 or 19, to be determined.
“Our players and coaches are ready to roll,” said Rolovich. “This is a very determined team and I am appreciative of their commitment to each other over the past few months. I expect that same determination to be evident throughout camp and into the season-opener against Oregon State.”
Full schedule
Nov. 7 at Oregon State
Nov. 14 vs. Oregon
Nov. 21 at Stanford
Nov. 27 vs Washington (Apple Cup)
Dec. 4 at USC
Dec. 12 vs. California
Dec. 18/19 TBD
No. 12 Oregon was picked by the media as the preseason favorite to repeat as Pac-12 North champion and win the Pac-12 championship. The rest of the predicted order to finish went Washington, Stanford, Oregon State and WSU.
On the Pac-12 South side, USC was picked to win the division, followed by Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona.
The Pac-12 voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(1) comment
Us finish last? That's unpossible.
