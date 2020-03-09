OTHELLO - Washington State University celebrated the opening of its new Honey Bee & Pollinator Research, Extension and Education Facility in Othello.
A formal ribbon cutting was held and tours offered of the new facility during ceremony on Friday.
“This new facility will be a tremendous benefit to our WSU bee and pollinator researchers as well as the beekeeping and agricultural industries in Washington and around the world,” stated André-Denis Wright, dean of the College of Agricultural, Human, And Natural Resources Sciences. “The support we’ve had from donors like the Hiatt family, Ken and Sue Christianson, and Eric and Sue Olson, and groups like the Washington State Beekeepers Association has made this possible.”
The about 50-acre property, which WSU bought this past winter, will house most of WSU’s Honey Bee and Pollinator program. More than $3 million has been raised and fundraising continues to expand the impact of the program.
“Our industry needs to support the science WSU researchers are doing,” said Tim Hiatt, co-owner of Hiatt Honey Co. “We’re happy to have helped secure this new home for them and are looking forward to the valuable research that will come out of it.”
One of the biggest benefits of the new facility is being able to have commercial-sized number of bee colonies.
“Having more colonies allows us to do larger field studies on a wide variety of topics,” stated Steve Sheppard, P.F. Thurber Endowed Professor of Pollinator Ecology in WSU’s Department of Entomology. “We’re working on scaling up our fungi research to a commercially relevant scale, plus we hope to collaborate more with the seed production industry.”
The property includes two other structures useful to the bee program: a greenhouse and a large building with netting inside. The structures will allow the program to expand its research into working with other pollinators like bumblebees.
WSU plans to host its annual beekeeping short course this summer at the facility, allowing both classes and bees to be located in the same place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.