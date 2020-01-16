BALTIMORE - Former Washington State women’s soccer star Morgan Weaver was selected by the Portland Thorns with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft.
Weaver becomes the highest draft pick in WSU women’s athletics history. Only former WSU quarterback Drew Bledsoe, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft, has been drafted higher in the professional ranks.
The second All-American in program history, Weaver finished her WSU career as the program’s second leading scorer with 43 goals and 98 points. She led the Cougars to their first College Cup final four this past season as a senior after posting a career-best 15 goals. Weaver posted nine multi-goal games during her career.
Weaver has also been a part of the U-23 USWNT program and recently earned an invite to a senior national team training camp in December.
WSU’s Averie Collins was also taken in the second round of the draft by the Washington Spirit. After transferring from Stanford. Collins finished her final collegiate season with six goals and five assists.
