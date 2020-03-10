PULLMAN - Washington State men’s basketball sophomore CJ Elleby was named Monday First Team All-Pac-12.
In his second season, the Seattle native finished as the conference’s fourth-leading scorer at 18 points per game, seventh in rebounds at 7.8 per game and second in steals at 1.71 per game. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week twice during the season after leading the Cougars to wins over No. 8 Oregon and Oregon State and again after scoring a career-high 34 points in WSU’s first win over Washington.
Elleby scored in double figures in 27 out of 31 games, and became the third fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
Elleby was named to the conference All-Freshman team last season.
WSU senior Jervae Robinson also took home Honorable Mention All-Defensive Team honors.
The Cougars continue their season as they enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 11 seed and take on No. 6 seed Colorado on Wednesday.
