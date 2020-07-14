PULLMAN - Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods has been named to the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.
The award is presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Woods is the first Cougar to be named to the Bednarik Award watch list since safety Jalen Thompson, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, received the same recognition prior to the 2018 season.
Woods, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention pick, produced one of the best seasons in WSU history as a redshirt junior last year, recording 141 tackles, fourth-most in the country and the most by a Cougar since 1991. Woods also tallied a team-high 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception. Woods finished the season as the Pac-12’s best inside linebacker in pass rush productivity and fourth-best at run stop percentage.
Woods enters the possible 2020 season with 287 career tackles and 25.5 tackles for loss in 39 career games.
