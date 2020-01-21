WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College is set to induct its newest members of the athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 31.
The community is invited to the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Jack and Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center on the Wenatchee Campus. Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wvcfoundation.schoolauction.net/athletics.
Hall of Fame inductees this year include Karissa Martin (Harle), who played women’s basketball at WVC from 1999-2001; the NWAACC Champion 1971 football team; and longtime athletics support Dalton Thomas, whose support has funded many facility upgrades.
The evening will include live and silent auctions, inductions and a catered meal. Proceeds form the event support WVC athletic teams and scholarships.
For more information, contact WVC athletic director Kyle Vierck at kvierck@wvc.edu.
