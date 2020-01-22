WENATCHEE - A week after the Wenatchee Valley College’s faculty union called for the firing of school president Jim Richardson, the governing body with the authority to terminate the president publicly defended Richardson. On Jan. 15, WVC’s faculty union requested that the board remove Richardson after years of decline in enrollment and a recent wave of layoffs and cutbacks.
In its public statement released Wednesday, the board stated the following:
“The board feels that the president has been transparent, receptive to ideas and timely in addressing questions. The college made extra efforts toward transparency by creating a budget webpage on the public website, which provides updates and answers frequently asked questions,” the board stated. “The board would like to commend the president for his commitment to putting students first. President Richardson has made it clear since the very beginning that he would do everything in his power to protect students from the effects of this budget crisis. As a result, classes and academic programs have been prioritized. We feel President Richardson has been an effective leader for WVC during this crisis and throughout his presidency. We will not be removing him.”
The board went on to say that WVC is one of many community colleges across experiencing fiscal hardship due to societal and political changes.
Jim Richardson has been WVC's president since 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.