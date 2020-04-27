WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College says it's expecting a quick turnaround when it comes getting the CARES Act relief funding to students who applied for it over the weekend.
On Friday, WVC announced that it received a $2.4 million student CARES Act grant from the federal government with $1.2 million of it being available in the form of personal grants to students who apply for it.
The amount of money a student receives is based on need and the most a scholar can get is $2,100.
iFIBER ONE News followed up with the college on Monday to find out about the timeline in which students can expect to get the funds after applying. WVC's financial aid director says funding will be given to students 2-3 business days after applying.
Since announcing the CARES Act on Friday, April 24, the college has received over 400 applications.
Students who receive financial aid will receive the money the same way they received their funds earlier in the quarter. Students who did not receive financial aid, but have applied for the CARES Act grant can contact the financial aid office to discuss funding preferences.
