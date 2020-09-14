OLYMPIA - Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said voters do not need to “plan ahead” to vote by mail in response to a postcard being sent out from the U.S. Postal Service.
Voters could soon receive the postcard from the postal service recommending to request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day.
“Voters in Washington do not need to request a ballot, as ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters at least 18 days prior to Election Day,” Wyman stated. “There is no need to sign up or request to receive a mail-in ballot to vote in the upcoming election. Voters who are unsure if they are registered or if their address on file is current can log in to VoteWA.gov to confirm their registration information.”
Wyman says her office and county election officials were not made aware that the postal service mailer would be sent out to Washington residents and were unaware of its contents.
“By the time we learned of the mailer and reached out to the postal service to inquire further, the mailers were already in the mail system,” Wyman added.
The 2020 General Election is Nov. 3. Ballots are mailed to voters starting Oct. 16.
(1) comment
It's too much to expect to different agencies to communicate with each other. Why should I expect that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.