Snap shot of footage from social media video of traffic stop involving drive-by shooting suspect

MOSES LAKE - A local 17-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot a flare gun near Knolls Vista Elementary in Moses Lake Saturday afternoon.

Moses Lake police and Grant County sheriff’s deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop after an initial report of a shooting at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Moses Lake Police Sgt. Juan Rodriguez says police did not confirm if the suspect had targeted anyone, but no one was hurt by the flare.

The suspect was arrested for drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The following video capturing the stop was published on Snapchat and was obtained by an anonymous source:

(*After consulting with law enforcement, showing the faces of those involved is permissible because it was published by the people involved on a public platform)

