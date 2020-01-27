MOSES LAKE - A 13-year-old girl was arrested Friday after reportedly fleeing from police in a stolen car following a hit-and-run in a parking lot in Moses Lake.
Police responded about 6:20 p.m. to the Starbucks on East Kittleson Road after a woman reported a driver had backed into her car in the parking lot, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspect told the woman she didn’t have insurance and then fled the scene. The victim was able to get photos of the suspect’s vehicle and the license plate number.
About 30 minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle was called in as a suspicious vehicle on Sand Dunes Road. A Grant County deputy attempted to stop the car but the driver reported failed to stop, leading the deputy on a chase through the sand dunes, according to Moses Lake police.
The driver, later identified as a 13-year-old girl, attempted to go off-road into the sand where her vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Moses Lake officer Brad Zook and K9 Rex were on scene and Rex was released. Both the teenage driver and a 15-year-old passenger remained in the car after Rex was deployed.
The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into Martin Hall for felony eluding, hit-and-run and no valid operator’s license. The passenger was released.
Police say the vehicle the girl was driving had also been reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle declined to press charges.
(1) comment
Haha I would stay in the car too! Good work
