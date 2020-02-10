ROYAL CITY - A space heater caused the Friday morning trailer fire near Royal City that left one person dead.
Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble told iFIBER ONE News the space heater inside the travel trailer was too close to combustibles, sparking the blaze about 4 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Road 13 Southwest.
The victim has been identified as 85-year-old Pedro Barajas Garcia, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. Barajas Garcia died from inhalation of products of combustion. His death has been ruled accidental, Morrison said.
Grant County Fire Districts 10 and 11 responded to the fire and arrived to the travel trailer fully-engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office. Barajas Garcia's body was found inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
The trailer was a total loss.
