You don’t have to be an accomplished writer to tell us what’s ‘On Your Mind.’ iFIBER ONE News would like to reward you for writing for us in the form of an opinion article.
Submit at least one article to the iFIBER ONE News ‘On Your Mind’ portion of our website and you’ll be entered to win $50. The contest to win $50 will span from Friday, August 7, to Friday, August 21.
All emails attached to submitted articles will be entered into a random drawing and the winner will be announced and contacted via email on Monday, August 24.
Article submission can be anonymous. Articles must be at least 150 words.
Some ideas for topics can include your opinions about our current political climate, COVID-19, crime, business, gun control, the 2020 election, etc.
Once you submit an article, iFIBER ONE News will screen it, proof-read it, and post it to our 'On Your Mind' section on our website and Facebook page.
Here’s how to submit an article:
That's $49.98 more than my, or any other persons opinion, is worth!
