In an interview with KIRO Radio in Seattle, the state’s top educator says at-home learning in the fall isn’t out of the question.
Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal told the station that he and other districts statewide are discussing the probability of going back to school come September.
“Short of a vaccine, which people continue to tell us is 12-18 months away, we have to figure out if it’s safe to come back even in the fall,” he said. “Will we see a spike in cases if we are all sort of released from our social distancing framework?”
Reykdal told KIRO that he thinks Washington is in a better position than other states when it comes to flattening the curve, but says we have a long way to go.
“So if that looks too dysfunctional, if not enough of us have gotten the virus and built the antibody, or we don’t have a vaccine, the return to schools are really tough considerations right now,” Reykdal said. “We have time. We have a lot of science working hard to figure it out, but I already have to start thinking about how to continue to strengthen our online model, which has gotten exponentially better over the last two weeks, but there’s a lot of work to go.”
Reykdal says the state is also contacting all districts to ensure that they have a plan in place to help qualifying seniors graduate and go on to college.
(5) comments
as for the covid-19 vaccine shot, Search the internet about how the other shots effected India & Italy. Close to 1/2 million kids paralized in India, this country is suing the american firm-s that provided this stuff-- pardon spelling.-ss.
It's a total you know what show and a lot teachers live in their own world that's not like reality for most people.Maybe they can hurry up and pass a multi-million dollar bond to fund a daycare for all the people that can't stay home while their child has online school. They can build it right next to the second high, wait I mean other school they plan on building that will be a higher learning center for all the teachers kids because we all know that they will get first crack at it.
I am sure I will catch flack for this but I think teachers pay or hours paid should reduced since they are not actually instructing. If the parts are being forced to home school during what would be considered after school then the teachers are only acting as a grade book.
With MLSD being in the lower 20th percentile for success, that means your kids who aren't spending as much learning now, will get even dumber following this model.
Oh wait, I know what the solution is: give the teachers more money. Right WEA?
Where do these people come from? Last I checked a flu vaccine (which is still pretty deadly) wasn't mandatory to attend school and a lot of people don't get them anyways so what would a COVID-19 vaccine change? Will it be mandatory? If not, will everyone get one? How in the world are you going to know who's built up antibodies or not without testing and again will everyone get tested? Basing a lot of decisions on info they probably won't know so it sounds like you better be prepared to have your kid start next year from home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.