WENATCHEE - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 101st Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has been postponed.
The annual festival was set for April 23-May 3. Organizers say the board of directors and staff are exploring rescheduling the full festival sometime during the summer if it safe to do so.
“We have amazing sponsors and volunteers and we will get through this,” Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson stated. “We will be rescheduling as many of the appearances our Royalty have missed that we can, with hopes that we will attend other festivals and still have our festival this summer, to celebrate ‘Bloomin’ Fun In 101.’”
People can still purchase 2020 merchandise, the art print and booster pin, and donate to the Royalty Scholarship Foundation at www.appleblossom.org.
