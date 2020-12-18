MOSES LAKE - El viernes se informaron otros 122 casos de COVID-19 en el condado de Grant, ya que el total de casos durante la pandemia fue de 6.290.
El distrito de salud dice que el viernes se informaron casos en casi todas las comunidades del condado de Grant.
Actualmente, hay 16 residentes del condado de Grant hospitalizados debido al virus y 3.750 casos enumerados como recuperados. Las muertes por virus confirmadas permanecen en 73 con 10 muertes adicionales pendientes de revisión del certificado de defunción.
