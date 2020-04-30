MOSES LAKE - Casi dos semanas después de anunciar que 2020 Moses Lake Spring Fest todavía estaba en marcha, los coordinadores están retrocediendo en esa idea.
El jueves, el presidente de Spring Fest, Sean Sallis, anunció que el evento 2020 había sido cancelado y reprogramado para el fin de semana del Memorial Day en 2021.
Antes de anunciar el 17 de abril que el Spring Fest iba a suceder según lo planeado, Sallis dice que sabía que COVID-19 aún podría evitar que ocurriera el evento.
Sallis dice que cualquiera que haya pagado para registrarse para el Spring Fest de este año recibirá un reembolso completo.
Sallis dice que la actuación de Chris Janson ha sido reprogramada para el 30 de mayo de 2021.
