La feria anual de Othello se cancela este año debido a COVID-19. Los organizadores de la feria dicen que cualquiera que haya pagado por adelantado para espacios de vendedores, campamentos y estacionamientos recibirá un reembolso completo dentro de las próximas dos semanas. La feria dice que no comenzará a aceptar pagos para la feria de 2021 hasta enero. Los funcionarios del evento dicen que una venta de ganado sigue siendo una posibilidad este verano. La Feria Othello 2020 estaba programada originalmente para comenzar el 16 de septiembre.
