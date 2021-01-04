CONNELL - El conductor involucrado en un accidente que lo expulsó del vehículo en Mesa el domingo por la noche tuvo suerte de que sus lesiones no fueran más graves.
Los agentes del Sheriff del condado de Franklin dicen que el accidente ocurrió poco antes de las 9:30 p.m. en Pepiot Rd. aproximadamente una milla al este de Mesa.
Los agentes dicen que llegaron al lugar de un vuelco de un solo vehículo. El conductor y único ocupante del automóvil fue expulsado. El conductor fue llevado a un hospital local donde luego fue dado de alta y fichado por conducir ebrio.
El conductor infractor era Octavio Xicalhua-Ixmatlajua, de 19 años. Octavio también fue acusado de conducir sin una licencia de conducir válida y un menor en posesión de alcohol.
