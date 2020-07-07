ROYAL CITY - Parece que más de 200 personas en el incendio de Saddle Mountain, a 15 millas al este de Mattawa, han detenido la propagación del incendio.
Según el Centro de Coordinación Interagencial del Centro de Washington (CWICC), el incendio se estima en 9,958 acres.
Un coordinador con CWICC sospecha que las tripulaciones tendrán el incendio totalmente contenido esta noche.
La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.
