QUINCY - El atletismo de Quincy High School está haciendo un movimiento histórico a la Caribou Trail League este otoño. El lunes, el distrito escolar anunció que en el otoño de 2020, el atletismo de Quincy High School dejará la Conferencia Atlética Central Washington y se convertirá en miembro de la Liga Caribou Trail en la clasificación WIAA 1A. Quincy High School se unirá a las escuelas preparatorias Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan y Omak en la Caribou Trail League. Los administradores escolares dicen que la decisión fue motivada por las aportaciones que recibió el distrito de tres grupos diferentes de partes interesadas, incluida una reunión comunitaria el jueves pasado, 9 de enero. El Distrito Escolar de Quincy dice que está entusiasmado con las nuevas oportunidades que la Liga Caribou Trail traerá a los estudiantes atletas y a la comunidad.
