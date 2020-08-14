ELLENSBURG - El domingo, la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Kittitas localizó y arrestó a un hombre de Ellensburg con antecedentes de violaciones sexuales que involucraban a menores.
Daeshawn Thomas, de 25 años, fue arrestado como resultado de una investigación en curso por parte de la Unidad de Delitos Mayores de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Kittitas.
Thomas fue ingresado en la cárcel por cuatro cargos de violación infantil en tercer grado, extorsión, posición ilegal de un arma de fuego, pornografía infantil y comunicación con un menor con fines inmorales. Los detectives creen que Thomas ha victimizado a más niños y adolescentes en el área de lo que la policía sabe actualmente.
Thomas también tenía una orden de arresto del Departamento de Correcciones del Estado cuando fue detenido.
