SOAP LAKE - Un ciclista murió después de ser atropellado por una motocicleta mientras intentaba cruzar la ruta estatal 17 a unos 11 kilómetros al norte de Soap Lake.
Stanley C. Porterfield, un hombre de Coulee City de 75 años, montaba su bicicleta en el arcén sur de SR 17 el domingo por la mañana. Según los informes de la Patrulla del Estado de Washington, comenzó a cruzar la SR 17, en Moore Road, cuando fue golpeado por una motocicleta Honda 2003 en dirección sur, conducida por Andrew Reeves, residente de Phoenix, Arizona, de 55 años.
Porterfield fue llevado por LifeFlight a Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital en Wenatchee, donde más tarde murió.
Reeves resultó herido y llevado en ambulancia al Hospital Samaritan en Moses Lake.
Policías estatales dicen que la falta de atención por parte de Porterfield causó el accidente.
