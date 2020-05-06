MOSES LAKE - Afectados por COVID-19 o no, el dinero de ayuda de emergencia ahora está disponible para los estudiantes que necesitan ayuda financiera.
Al igual que Wenatchee Valley Community College, los fondos federales de la Ley CARES en forma de subvenciones individuales para estudiantes matriculados que experimentan dificultades financieras inducidas por el coronavirus se pueden solicitar en línea.
La universidad no reveló una cantidad de fondos federales que recibió y no indicó cuántos fondos estarían disponibles para cada estudiante. El dinero de la subvención a través de la Fundación Big Bend Community College también está disponible para estudiantes que necesitan asistencia fiscal, pero no está relacionado con COVID-19.
Para solicitar la Solicitud de dificultades financieras de BBCC, haga clic aquí.
