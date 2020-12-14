MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College está cerrado después de que el supermercado del aeropuerto en Patton Boulevard fuera robado el lunes por la mañana.
La policía está buscando a un posible sospechoso en el área, incluida la comunidad de viviendas de Larson.
El sospechoso masculino vestía una chaqueta azul, pantalones de pijama y un gorro o gorro de los Seahawks, según la oficina del alguacil.
No se han publicado más detalles.
Cualquier persona que tenga información sobre el paradero del sospechoso debe llamar al 911.
