TONASKET - 11 personas murieron después de que un brote de COVID-19 arrasó el Centro de Atención Extendida de North Valley en Tonasket.
32 residentes han dado positivo por el virus. Las 11 personas que murieron eran residentes del centro asistencial.
Los empleados del centro de atención también se ven afectados y varios cuidadores están en cuarentena.
Las 11 muertes elevan el total de víctimas de COVID-19 del condado de Okanogan a 26.
iFIBER ONE News tendrá más información sobre la situación a medida que esté disponible.
