MOSES LAKE - Una casa en Moses Lake fue dañada por disparos en un tiroteo desde un vehículo por la noche.
La policía de Moses Lake respondió alrededor de las 10:10 p.m. a informes de varios disparos en West Basin Street. La escena del tiroteo se ubicó en el callejón, y una casa en la cuadra 2200 fue alcanzada por tres disparos, según la policía.
Varios casquillos de proyectiles se ubicaron en el callejón.
La casa dañada estaba ocupada en ese momento. La policía dice que nadie resultó herido.
Un testigo informó haber visto un sedán blanco de cuatro puertas saliendo del área en el momento del tiroteo. No hay sospechosos han sido identificados.
Cualquier persona con información debe comunicarse con la policía de Moses Lake al 509-762-1160.
