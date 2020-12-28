MOSES LAKE - Un incendio el lunes por la mañana dañó una casa y un garaje cerca de Moses Lake.
El Distrito de Bomberos 5 del Condado de Grant respondió al incendio en la cuadra 8000 de Terminal Street Northeast.
El incendio parece haber comenzado en el garaje separado y se extendió a la casa.
“Nuestros voluntarios hicieron una gran parada para tener un daño medio en la estructura primaria”, declararon los funcionarios del distrito de bomberos 5. "Esto muy bien podría haber sido una pérdida total de todo en la propiedad".
Los bomberos pudieron acceder rápidamente al fuego gracias a los vecinos que les permitieron usar la propiedad circundante, según el distrito de bomberos.
La Oficina del Jefe de Bomberos del Condado de Grant está investigando la causa del incendio.
