QUINCY - El lunes, iFIBER ONE News confirmó que el único restaurante chino de Quincy ya no existe.
El edificio de más de 1.800 pies cuadrados entre Burger King y Ace Hardware cerró este año debido a razones relacionadas con el coronavirus.
El agente inmobiliario Brent Johnson de NAI Black dice que el China Tang Buffet ha sido desocupado y se puso en venta el 30 de octubre.
Johnson dice que su firma de bienes raíces tiene un posible inquilino que está interesado en la propiedad y espera ocupar el espacio pronto.
