CHELAN FALLS - Un grupo de trabajadores agrícolas en Chelan Falls ha contraído coronavirus.
Se evaluó la evidencia reciente de un grupo de trabajadores que viven en una vivienda privada.
Los resultados de la prueba indicaron que cinco individuos de todo el grupo de personas examinadas contrajeron COVID-19.
Los cinco trabajadores agrícolas que dieron positivo fueron aislados.
