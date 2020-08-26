BREWSTER - Un conductor de un tractor fue trasladado en avión al Centro Médico Harborview en Seattle después de chocar con una minivan en la autopista 97 el martes por la tarde cerca de Brewster.
Roberto Rodríguez Durán, un hombre de Brewster de 50 años, estaba en un tractor John Deere que se dirigía hacia el norte por el arcén de la autopista 97. Los agentes estatales dicen que Rodríguez Durán intentó cruzar la autopista y el tractor fue golpeado por una minivan en el carril en dirección norte. .
Rodríguez Durán quedó atrapado debajo del tractor después de que rodó y se detuvo en el carril de giro central, según la patrulla estatal. Rodríguez Durán fue trasladado al Hospital Three Rivers antes de ser trasladado en avión al Hospital de Seattle con heridas graves.
No se informó de otros heridos en el accidente.
La patrulla estatal continúa investigando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.