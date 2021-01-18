RITZVILLE - Un hombre de 26 años murió en una colisión el lunes por la mañana en la Interestatal 90 a unas 13 millas al este de Ritzville.
Joe L. Crow, residente de Aberdeen, Washington, conducía una Chevrolet Silverado 2006 hacia el este por la I-90, en el área de Danekas Road, cuando supuestamente perdió el control de su camioneta, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
La camioneta luego rodó y Crow fue expulsado. Los agentes dicen que no llevaba cinturón de seguridad.
Crow murió en la escena. Se ha notificado a sus familiares.
Un pasajero en la camioneta, George E. Crow, residente de Lind de 24 años, resultó herido y trasladado al Hospital Rural East Adams antes de ser trasladado en avión al Centro Médico Sacred Heart en Spokane.
La patrulla estatal dice que Joe Crow conducía demasiado rápido para las condiciones de la carretera.
