EPHRATA - El cuerpo recuperado el jueves en un canal cerca de Ephrata ha sido identificado como un hombre de Soap Lake.
La oficina del Sheriff informó que el cuerpo de Benjamin Buckles, de 39 años, estaba ubicado el jueves por la tarde en un canal cerca de la carretera J Noroeste y la ruta estatal 28, al sur de Ephrata.
Se ha notificado a los familiares de Buckles. El médico forense del condado de King realizará una autopsia la próxima semana para determinar la causa de la muerte.
Se espera que se publique más información después de la autopsia.
