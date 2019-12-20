MOSES LAKE - La Escuela Secundaria Moses Lake tiene un nuevo entrenador de fútbol masculino. El maestro suplente del distrito escolar de Moses Lake, Derrick Gonzales, ha sido seleccionado para llenar la lista.
Graduado en 2012 de MLHS, Gonzales fue el capitán del equipo de fútbol como estudiante y fue una selección de Columbia Basin Big 9 All-Conference.
Gonzales jugó colegialmente en la Universidad de Saint Martin durante los cuatro años de universidad y en la Liga de Fútbol de Desarrollo Juvenil de EE. UU.
La experiencia futbolística de Gonzales incluye el tiempo como entrenador en los clubes de fútbol Endeavour Academy, Spokane Shadow y Blackhills Football.
La temporada de fútbol 2020 comienza el 11 de marzo.
