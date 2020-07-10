GRAND COULEE - Parece que Grand Coulee está a punto de convertirse en un destino más debido a los grandes planes para un nuevo hotel.
Según el Grand Coulee Star, hay algunas caras conocidas detrás del proyecto de hospitalidad. Los desarrolladores del hotel Grand Coulee son los mismos que han terminado o están finalizando la construcción del nuevo Microtel Hotel por Wyndam, Wicked Goat Brewing Coffee y Fatburger en George. Bill Stevens, un agricultor de Soap Lake, y Caleb McNamara, un contratista de Moses Lake, recientemente compraron parcelas de tierra a lo largo de Midway Avenue.
La compañía de desarrollo del dúo se llama Black Fly, LLC. Grand Coulee Star informa que Blackfly, LLC compró una propiedad que incluye Pepper Jack's Bar and grille, otro edificio y algunos lotes circundantes.
The Star informa que Stevens y McNamara planean construir un Microtel comparable al de George. La pareja planea demoler Pepper Jack's y trasladarlo al hotel. The Star informa que Stevens y McNamara desearían comenzar el nuevo hotel este otoño con una apertura tentativa programada para julio de 2021.
Los dos le dijeron al periódico que creen que decidieron construir un hotel en Grand Coulee debido al crecimiento proyectado del área.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.