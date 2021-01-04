LEAVENWORTH - Un deslizamiento de tierra está bloqueando una parte de la autopista 2, al este de Leavenworth, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
El deslizamiento ocurrió el lunes por la mañana y golpeó la barandilla WSDOT y está bloqueando parcialmente el carril en dirección este.
Los policías estatales dicen que esperen que se cierre la carretera para eliminar los escombros.
No hay un tiempo estimado para completar la limpieza.
