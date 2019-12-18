QUINCY - La legendaria banda de rock KISS anunció esta semana que otro rockero exaltado se unirá a sus filas durante su presentación en el Anfiteatro Gorge el 19 de septiembre de 2020.
¡El ex líder de Van Halen, David Lee Roth, ha sido agregado como invitado especial a las últimas etapas del TOUR FINAL DEL CAMINO!
También es un artista solista exitoso, el espectáculo de Roth estará en exhibición con una lista establecida de éxitos clásicos agregados a la gira.
El FIN DE LA RUTA DE KISS finalizará el 17 de julio de 2021 en Nueva York. Los boletos ya están a la venta y comienzan en $ 49.50.
Se pueden comprar en línea a través de Live Nation.
