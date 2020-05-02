ROYAL CITY - Los bomberos no están dando a conocer mucha información sobre un incendio que se cobró la vida de casi una docena de animales cerca de Royal City la madrugada del sábado.
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant dice que los bomberos respondieron a un granero de 60 x 120 en 12978 Dodson Rd. SW justo al este de Royal City alrededor de las 4:30 a.m.
Cuando llegaron los equipos, el granero estaba completamente envuelto en llamas.
Las autoridades del sheriff dicen que 10 caballos murieron en el incendio.
Los bomberos dicen que nadie dará a conocer más información sobre el incendio hasta el lunes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.