KXLY informa que los ambientalistas en el estado de Washington predicen que pronto se asentará en la cuenca de Columbia un espeso smog de los incendios forestales en Oregon y California. El Departamento de Ecología (DOE) cree que la enorme masa de humo se extenderá desde la cuenca de Columbia hasta Spokane.
KXLY informa que el humo degradará la calidad del aire al rango "insalubre", o peor, según lo que dijeron los ambientalistas. Los analistas de aire recomiendan que use el equipo adecuado si planea aventurarse afuera; Otras recomendaciones incluyen reducir el tiempo al aire libre, evitar la actividad física al aire libre y usar una máscara.
