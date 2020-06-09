ROYAL CITY - Dos residentes de Othello resultaron heridos en una colisión el lunes por la noche en la ruta estatal 26, a unas 10 millas al este de Royal City.
German Farias Acevedo, de 29 años, conducía un Nissan Altima 2006 hacia el este por la SR 26 justo antes de las 10 p.m. cuando, según los informes, cruzó la línea central y golpeó el lado izquierdo de un Nissan Altima 2012 en dirección oeste, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
Ambos vehículos se detuvieron en la zanja hacia el oeste.
Farias Acevedo fue trasladado en avión al Centro Médico Kadlec en Richland por sus heridas. La otra conductora, Samantha Valenciano, de 20 años, también resultó herida y fue trasladada al Hospital Comunitario de Othello.
La patrulla estatal continúa investigando la causa del siniestro y los cargos contra Farias Acevedo están pendientes.
