MOSES LAKE - Un hombre se encuentra en estado crítico y una mujer resultó herida en un ataque de perro el jueves por la mañana dentro de una residencia cerca de Moses Lake.
El personal de emergencia respondió alrededor de las 11:20 a.m. al parque de casas móviles Harvest Manor en Airway Drive Northeast para recibir informes de un ataque de animales.
Los agentes dicen que un hombre y una mujer en la casa fueron atacados por su perro dentro de la casa.
La mujer fue llevada en ambulancia al Hospital Samaritan en Moses Lake. LifeFlight llevó al hombre a un hospital de la zona. Actualmente se encuentra en estado crítico.
Los agentes dicen que el perro está bajo control.
No se ha divulgado ninguna otra información.
