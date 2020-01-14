QUINCY - Dos personas resultaron heridas en una colisión el martes por la mañana en la ruta estatal 28, a unas 10 millas al oeste de Quincy.
Joshua J. Vines, un hombre de East Wenatchee de 33 años, conducía un Subaru Legacy de 1997 hacia el este en el carril derecho en la SR 28. Se informó que Vines se desvió para evitar un venado muerto en la carretera, pero perdió el control del automóvil y cruzó el línea central, donde su vehículo chocó con un Dodge Neon 2004 en dirección oeste, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
Los dos vehículos se detuvieron en el arcén hacia al oeste.
Vines y el conductor del Dodge, Wendy A. Nevarez Macías, residente de Ephrata de 40 años, fueron trasladados al Hospital Confluence-Health Central Washington en Wenatchee por sus heridas.
La patrulla estatal citó a Vines por cruzar la línea central.
