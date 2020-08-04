MOSES LAKE - Dos conductores fueron llevados al hospital después de una colisión frontal el martes por la tarde en la ruta estatal 17 cerca de Moses Lake.
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 12:30 p.m. en SR 17, entre Randolph Road y Airway Drive.
El soldado estatal John Bryant dice que dos SUV chocaron de frente. Ambos conductores fueron trasladados en ambulancia al hospital. Su condición es desconocida en este momento.
La ruta estatal 17 permanecerá cerrada mientras los soldados continúan investigando. Se establece un desvío a lo largo de Randolph Road y Patton Boulevard.
