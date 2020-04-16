WATERVILLE - Una reliquia de larga data en el centro de Waterville pereció en un incendio el jueves por la noche.
Las imágenes muestran el garaje de Kopey envuelto en llamas a última hora de la tarde. Los bomberos todavía estaban en la escena después de las 9 p.m. apagando el fuego. El sheriff del condado de Douglas Kevin Morris dice que el garaje Kopey no era un negocio en funcionamiento. La causa del incendio aún está bajo investigación.
No hubo reportes de lesiones. El garaje de Kopey está ubicado frente al hotel Waterville en West Locus Street y East Park Street. Otros edificios no fueron quemados.
