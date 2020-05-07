WENATCHEE - La fuerza de trabajo agrícola de Stemilt está literalmente "de pie" después de que gran parte de él fue dejado de lado por el coronavirus en abril. Casi 40 trabajadores de jardinería dieron positivo por coronavirus.
Los infectados fueron puestos en cuarentena en un sitio aislado de East Wenatchee. Sin embargo, el director de marketing de Stemilt, Roger Pepperl, dice que los 38 trabajadores que dieron positivo parecían asintomáticos o tenían síntomas leves. Pepperl dice que el grupo del personal infectado regresó lentamente al trabajo desde el 21 de abril y hasta el miércoles, el 100% del personal del jardín dio negativo.
Pepperl dice que la desaceleración causada por el coronavirus no afectó directamente las ganancias. Pepperl dice que está feliz de que todos estén sanos y que no se hayan perdido vidas debido a la enfermedad infecciosa.
