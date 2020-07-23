WENATCHEE - 21 empleados que trabajan en Wenatchee Walmart han dado positivo por coronavirus.
El distrito de salud de Chelan Douglas dice que un empleado es del condado de Grant y 20 son de la región del condado de Chelan-Douglas.
Se ha pedido a todos los empleados con resultados positivos que se aíslen durante al menos 10 días o hasta que ya no tengan síntomas de COVID-19, incluida la ausencia de fiebre durante 24 horas.
Según los informes, Walmart ha cerrado y permanecerá cerrado hasta el sábado, mientras que los equipos de terceros limpian y desinfectan a fondo la tienda.
