EAST WENATCHEE - El lunes, el distrito de salud de Chelan-Douglas anunció el primer caso confirmado de coronavirus en el condado de Douglas. Confluence Health también notificó al distrito de salud que durante el fin de semana se confirmaron cuatro resultados positivos adicionales para COVID-19. Eso eleva el área total de Chelan-Douglas a siete.
“No podemos permitirnos continuar abrumando nuestros hospitales y clínicas propagando el virus más rápido. Nuestro sistema de atención médica depende en gran medida de esta medida para mantenerse al día con la demanda continua. NO se presente a un centro de salud sin previo aviso ”, afirmó CDHD en un comunicado de prensa.
Tanto CDHD como Confluence le insisten al público a quedarse en casa tanto como sea posible.
