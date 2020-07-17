MOSES LAKE - El viernes, el Distrito de Salud del Condado de Grant reveló el último recuento de pacientes que dieron positivo por coronavirus en el condado. GCHD reportó 30 nuevos positivos el viernes. Los casos incluyen residentes de Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City y Warden.
El jueves, se informaron 14 nuevos casos de coronavirus en el condado de Douglas y 39 en el condado de Chelan. El viernes se reportaron 20 nuevos casos positivos en el condado de Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.