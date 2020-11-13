MOSES LAKE - El jueves, el condado de Grant informó 84 nuevos casos de COVID-19.
Además de eso, los funcionarios del Distrito de Salud del condado de Grant están revisando lo que se cree que son siete muertes más inducidas por coronavirus.
A partir de esta semana, el condado tiene una tasa de 315 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.
Ha habido 193 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en los últimos siete días.
Los funcionarios de salud del condado también informan un aumento en las hospitalizaciones.
