MOSES LAKE - El día de la película regresa para el Sábado Familiar Gratis en el Museo y Centro de Arte Moses Lake el 4 de enero.
La presentación de "The Lion King" de 2019 comienza al mediodía en el Auditorio del Centro Cívico Moses Lake, ubicado en 401 S. Balsam St. La película está clasificada como PG por secuencias de violencia y peligro y algunos elementos temáticos.
La entrada es gratuita pero es necesario registrarse. Cualquier persona interesada en asistir puede registrarse previamente en línea en www.mlrec.com e ir a la página de registro en línea, o registrarse en persona en el museo.
El Museo y Arte Moses Lake patrocina Free Family Saturday el primer sábado de cada mes. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con el museo al 509-764-3830.
